TYLER, Texas — May is Mental Health Awareness month, a time to not only address the importance of taking care of your mental well-being but also to take a look at what resources are available in your area.

According to several experts, there is a lack of mental health resources in East Texas.

According to the CDC, one in five people experiences mental health illness every year. However, the number of counselors and psychiatrists in East Texas is falling behind.

"We can usually fill that schedule. That's not a hard thing to do,” LPC with Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas, Tami Anderson, said. “We've had more and more folks reach out and call and ask for help for themselves or family members."

Anderson says having a constant demand for people seeking out professional help is a good thing, it can become stressful when there is still a need for more resources.

Executive Director of Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas, Christopher Taylor, echos that same notion.

“Not only do you need help but now you have the additional stress of not being able to access that help," Taylor said.

"One of the reasons that Tyler struggles the most and you know might be considered having a shortage is because we are also bearing the burden in this area of the larger 35 counties, northeast Texas region," Taylor said. "Folks who really don't have any services are coming to Tyler to get those."

There is a waiting list to seek treatment at many counseling centers in Tyler, including the Andrews Center and UT Health Science Center.

However, if you need to speak to a professional immediately, you will be given resources that may help before your appointment or you may be able to speak to someone farther away.