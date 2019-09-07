LONGVIEW, Texas — A boathouse on Lake Cherokee was damaged as a result of a Sunday morning fire.

According to Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the scene in the SK section of the lake around around 1 a.m.

Elderville-Lakeport VFD Facebook

When officials arrived, they found a boathouse and several watercraft engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with the help of Lake Cherokee Patrol.

Officials say it took several hours to put out the fire, as access was limited and extensive overhaul was needed to ensure the blaze was extinguished.

Elderville-Lakeport VFD Facebook

No injuries were reported.