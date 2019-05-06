SMITH COUNTY, Texas — According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a large number of criminal mischief reports in the southwest portion of the county.

The incidents began May 2019 and have been steady since.

On May 17 alone there were a total of 12 reported incidents, according to the Smith Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving 2 to 3 reports every few days.

The suspect, or suspects, appear to be using a BB gun to shoot at parked vehicle windows. The most recent incident, happening on Highway 155, the suspect(s) hit a moving vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office has also had a patrol vehicle damaged while parked at a residence. The back glass was shattered causing the vehicle to be unusable for patrol.

If anyone has any information concerning these crimes, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.