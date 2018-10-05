Victims of United States Gymnastic team doctor Larry Nassar and their attorneys are demanding Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton take action.

They are calling on the AG to investigate Karolyi Ranch just outside Huntsville, where Olympic gymnasts train. Nassar is convicted of sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls.

His survivors, who were trained at the ranch, are asking AG Paxton to investigate Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Victims and their attorneys held a press conference at the AG’s office in Austin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

At the press conference, lawyers said there were several adults who allowed Nassar to abuse these gymnasts on Texas soil, but Nassar is the only one who has been charged. They said Texas law requires people to report this type of abuse if they know about it.

One gymnast and her mother said girls cried for help and nothing happened.

Gymnast and mother stand to speak - she says age range of survivors here is from a 16 year old to girls in their 30s - says this shows how long abuse happened - says girls cried for help and nothing happened - says every survivor deserves justice @KVUE pic.twitter.com/xNuaJp8C0k — Christy Millweard (@ChristyM_KVUE) May 10, 2018

One lawyer said at the press conference that the statute of limitations for some of the cases is almost over and said it's already passed for many of the cases.

The focus of the investigations have been on Nassar, but the Karolyis and the ranch need to be investigated, one of the lawyers said. He said there is no indication that anyone is investigating at this time.

He said that even if Paxton doesn't take on the case, he is asking him to call the Walker County district attorney to request them to investigate.

Bela and Martha Karolyi ran the ranch from 1999 until this year.

Survivors said Martha Karolyi admitted under oath that former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny informed her in June of 2015 that Nassar had been accused of molesting young girls on the national team.

Survivors and their attorneys said Karolyi did not report the suspected abuse to authorities.

2010 National Champion Mattie Larson trained at the ranch.

"There is an eerie feeling as soon as you step foot onto the Karolyi Ranch,” said Larson. “It is completely removed from all civilization. In the case of an emergency, the closest hospital is so far away you need to be helicoptered there. To get to the ranch, you must drive up a dirt road and the closest sign of civilization is a high-security prison 30 miles away."

She said Nassar abused her at the ranch. And she once smashed her head against the bathroom floor to avoid going back.

"I was willing to physically hurt myself to get out of the abuse that I received at the ranch,” said Larson.

Attorneys representing Nassar survivors believe several Texas child protection statutes may have been violated by the Karolyis.

The Karolyis' attorney, Gary Jewell, told KVUE, "I trust you understand that the "authorities" are already investigating the matter - even before our Governor requested one." Jewell also attached a lawsuit that the Karolyis filed against USA Gymnastics months ago.

