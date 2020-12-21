Last-minute shipping reminders, how late is "too late"

You're running out of time to ship your packages if you want to get them there on Christmas Day

TYLER, Texas — If you are looking to ship your packages this week and get them delivered on Christmas Day, you may want to head to the post office earlier in the week.

According to industry analysts, a record three billion packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season.

This year there has been a massive spike in online shopping and a surge in package deliveries. Workers at USPS, Fed Ex, UPS, and Amazon are busier than they have ever been but they are working around the clock to make sure you get your package on time.

"Our goal of course is to make sure that everybody gets their present on time," USPS spokesperson Albert Ruiz said. Ruiz said mail carriers are even delivering packages on Sundays to get those gifts in on time.

If you aren't physically shipping your package from the post office and are instead ordering online, online retailers like Amazon are offering some extra perks for their members.

"Prime members across the country can shop millions of items on Amazon.com and the Amazon app and select one-day delivery on Wednesday, December 23. For procrastinators we also offer to shop on December 24, for same-day delivery so customers can get their items on Christmas eve and still be able to gift on Christmas day, Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski said.

Whether it’s shipping 📦, delivery 🚛, returns ⏎, or pickups 🚗 , we’ve added more options this holiday to make your life easier.

➡️ https://t.co/vlnu6PO1VQ pic.twitter.com/Wnj2M9H2LK — Amazon (@amazon) December 19, 2020

There are other ways to still gift in time without sending a package.

"Number one, consider buy online, pick up curbside. Number two don't rule out your local stores, think boutiques and even grocery stores, and last but not least consider an e-gift card or an e-virtual experience, Sara Skirboll, shopping & trends expert at RetailMeNot said.

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses:

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.

FEDEX SHIPPING DEADLINES

FedEx SameDay® City Direct - Friday, Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay® City Priority - Friday, Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay® - Friday, Dec. 25

FedEx First Overnight® - Wednesday, Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight® - Wednesday, Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight® - Wednesday, Dec. 23

FedEx Extra Hours® - Wednesday, Dec. 23

FedEx 1Day® Freight - Wednesday, Dec. 23

FedEx 2Day® Freight - Tuesday, Dec. 22

FedEx 3Day® Freight - Monday, Dec. 21

FedEx 2Day® A.M. - Tuesday, Dec. 22

FedEx 2Day® - Tuesday, Dec. 22

FedEx Express Saver® - Monday, Dec. 21

UPS SHIPPING DEADLINES