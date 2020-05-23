EDENVILLE, Mich. — The owners and operators of two mid-Michigan dams that failed are facing a second lawsuit.

The Midland Daily News reports that the class-action suit was filed Friday against Boyce Hydro and manager Lee Mueller.

The Tittabawassee River became engorged late Tuesday when the aging Edenville and Sanford dams failed after heavy rain.

The river crested Wednesday in Midland. A number of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. The failure of the dams also forced the evacuation of 11,000 people.

Morgan & Morgan, Grant & Eisenhofer, and the Jenner Law offices, attorneys in the lawsuit, say the flooding was preventable.

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County Dam break along the Tittabawassee River in Edenville, Mich. on May 20, 2020. Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities have responded to a request for assistance following massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes and to brace themselves for the possibility of the Sanford Dam collapsing. Water flowed over the top of it through the night, but the structure is still in place. The Michigan State Police (MSP) requested the units to provide assistance evacuating Midland area residents. Approximately 130 Soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance. The National Guard began missions Wednesday, May 20, at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners, and preparing logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson) Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch Tuesday, May 19, 2020 along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure." (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Saginaw County, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river were evacuated Tuesday following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Northwood University surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP) This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Windover High School surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP) This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and other buildings surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP) A look at the Sanford Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes and to brace themselves for the possibility of the Sanford Dam to collapsing. Water flowed over the top of it through the night, but the structure is still in place. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows the flooded Tittabawassee River around the areas in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP) A look at the Sanford Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes and to brace themselves for the possibility of the Sanford Dam to collapsing. Water flowed over the top of it through the night, but the structure is still in place. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) A look at the Sanford Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes and to brace themselves for the possibility of the Sanford Dam collapsing. Water flowed over the top of it through the night, but the structure is still in place. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) Residents walk past boating docks that sit still after water washed out of Wixom Lake due to the failure of the Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP) People photograph the floodwaters of the Tittabawassee River that encroached on downtown Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Floodwaters have overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people from communities in central Michigan. Families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered to leave home Tuesday evening, the second time in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Josie Nash, 18 of Elsie, works to save fish with her friends by placing them in water buckets and transporting them back into what is left of Wixom Lake on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP) Damages are seen on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Volunteers assist evacuated Midland residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Floodwaters have overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people from communities in central Michigan. Families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered to leave home Tuesday evening, the second time in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Bob Yahrmarkt, right, stands on his washed out driveway next to his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area returned to the area to survey the damage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Ryan Stadelmaier, 16, gives a piggyback ride to his sister Rachel Stadelmaier, 27, as they cross Walden Woods Drive while helping residents tend to their flooded homes, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Hunter Klich, 14, maneuvers a kayak down the middle of Walden Woods Drive, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich., as residents coped with flooding. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) John Kraft, an engineer for The H Hotel, wades through floodwater in the hotel's underground parking garage, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area returned to the area to survey the damage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) View of Wixom Lake, Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the water was drained after the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path, in Edenville Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) View of Wixom Lake, Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the water was drained after the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path, in Edenville Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Home owner Mark Musselman is interviewed next to what once was Wixom Lake, Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the water was drained after the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path, in Edenville Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) View of Wixom Lake, Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the water was drained after the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path, in Edenville Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Home owner Glenn Hart describes where the water level was next to Wixom Lake, in Edenville Township, Mich., Thursday, May 21, 2020, before the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP) Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on Norh Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw County, Mich. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)/ A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP) Dan Roberts packs his belongings as he prepares to move out at the temporary shelter at Midland High School, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Roberts, a resident at Riverside Place Senior Living Community was forced out of the complex due to rising floodwaters of the Tittabawassee River. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have were evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) View of Wixom Lake, Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the water was drained after the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path, in Edenville Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) This photo shows a view of a dam on Wixom Lake in Edenville, Mich., Tuesday, May 19, 2020. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) Water rushes through the Edenville Dam, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) People gather along a pile of mud where half of the Curtis Road Bridge once stood on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP) Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Midland resident Ritu Patel communicates with family members on her cell phone at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Midland, Mich. Patel was concerned because her husband had left the shelter to assess the flood damage to their home. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) First responders from the sheriff's office survey the flooding in downtown Midland, Mich., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) A Michigan State Police trooper waves off residents as they begin to gather to see the ruins of the Curtis Road Bridge on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscapre in its path. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP) Sanford resident Kendra Tucker wipes away muck after finding a family photo for her aunt and uncle after their home was washed away in flood waters, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. Scores of displaced people are staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Floodwater reaches the bottom of a stop sign, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP) A nearly barren Wixom Lake stands dry after severe flooding forced the failure of Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP) Hunter Klich, 14, maneuvers a kayak down the middle of Walden Woods Drive, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich., as residents coped with flooding. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) John Kraft, an engineer for The H Hotel, wades through floodwater in the hotel's underground parking garage, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Residents Dennis Schettler, left, holds his wife Mary's hand as they walk over a collapsed bridge while inspecting the damage after flooding overwhelmed dams this week, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. The Schettlers survived the 1986 flood while raising their two children, and said that flood was nothing compared to this travesty. "We lost everything. It's devastating to see what this has done to our community. We have so many friends that don't have anything anymore," Mary Schettler said. (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Sanford, Mich., resident Beverly Stinson is overcome with emotion as she sees the destruction of the home of a friend of hers Thursday, May 21, 2020, in downtown Sanford. Much of the downtown area was decimated by severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Sanford, Mich., residents survey the destruction in downtown Sanford, Thursday, May 21, 2020. The downtown area was decimated by severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Law enforcement officers patrol downtown Midland, Mich. in a rescue boat Thursday, May 21, 2020. Severe flooding was caused by dam failures upstream. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) A portion of Jones Road in Billings, Mich., is completely gone Thursday, May 21, 2020, after it was decimated by flooding caused by dam failures. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

