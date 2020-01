SAN ANTONIO — The legendary Jimmy Buffett is coming to the Alamo City in May.

The music icon will play with the Coral Reefer Band at the AT&T Center on Thursday, May 21 as part of the Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. There is a limit of eight tickets per customer.

Click here for ticket information.