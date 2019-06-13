LONGVIEW, Texas — The body of Kemah Police Chief, Chris Reed, was found Sunday morning after a 40-hour search in the Galveston Bay. The tragic accident occurred when Reed's boat hit a wake near the Texas City Dike causing him to go overboard.

For almost two days, several search crews including the Coast Guard found his body near the area he went overboard.

Reed was a former U.S. Army paratrooper, MMA fighter and referee, Clear Creek ISD board member, and former city manager according to the Houston Chronicle. The husband and father was also a Letourneau University alumnus.

"It felt like when you meet people that you have a lot in common with, you know, there's just an instant feeling of family." Assistant Director of LeTourneau University's Engineering Department, Martha Steed, said.

She recalls being in denial when hearing about his passing.

"I just remember no, no, no saying that over and over," Steed said. "The lady I work with said, 'Martha, what's wrong?' I said, "we just lost one of our graduates."

Steed and Reed met about five years ago when she met up with ten other law enforcement agents in Galveston. She says out of the group Reed definitely stood out.

"He was just a really nice guy. He was really involved in his community and with his children's school," Steed said.

Family, friends and the community are preparing to pay their respects to the multi-talented Kemah Police Chief on Friday in League City.

According to the Coast Guard, they will not investigate Reed's death since it seems to have been an accident.