LONGVIEW, Texas — The body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed was found Sunday morning after a 40-hour search in the Galveston Bay.

The tragic accident occurred when Chief Reed's boat hit a wake near the Texas City Dike causing him to go overboard.

For almost two days, several crews, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched the bay until his body was found near the area he went overboard.

Reed was a former U.S. Army paratrooper, MMA fighter and referee, Clear Creek ISD school board member and former city manager according to the Houston Chronicle. The husband and father was also a Letourneau University alumnus.

"It felt like when you meet people that you have a lot in common with, you know, there's just an instant feeling of family." Assistant Director of LeTourneau University's Engineering Department Martha Steed, said.

She recalls being in denial when hearing about his passing.

"I just remember 'no, no, no,' saying that over and over," Steed said. "The lady I work with said, 'Martha, what's wrong?' I said, "we just lost one of our graduates."

Steed and Reed met about five years ago when caught up with about 10 other law enforcement officials in Galveston. She says out of the group, Reed definitely stood out.

"He was just a really nice guy," Steed recalled. "He was really involved in his community and with his children's school."

Family, friends and the community are preparing to pay their respects to Chief Reed on Friday in League City.

According to the USCG, they will not investigate Reed's death since it appears to have been an accident.