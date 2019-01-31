KILGORE, Texas — Leverett’s Chapel Independent School District is seeking donations after a family who resides in the area lost their home and all of their belongings in a Tuesday morning house fire.
The district is reaching out to the community for donations or to help with getting items the family will need during this difficult time.
Below is a list of items and sizes needed:
- 7-month-old boy - 6-9 month clothing, diapers, Similac formula and a car seat
- Boy - Size 8 pants, size 7/8 tops, socks, underwear and pajamas
- Girl - Size 14 pants, size large tops, size 5 shoes, underwear, socks and pajamas
- Mom - Women's size 14/16 pants, size large/XL tops, size 8 shoes, underwear socks and pajamas
- Ms. Ola - Size 2X or 16/18 clothing
- Toys
- Blankets
- Sheets
- Towels
- Toiletries
- Household items
Donated items may be dropped off at the LCISD campus office. Monetary donations will be accepted at the elementary office and Vera Bank, located at 410 North Kilgore Street, in Kilgore.
There Vera Bank accounts are registered under the names Ola Fiore and Christian MacDonald.