LONGVIEW TEXAS — The Center for Breast Care of Longview Regional Medical Center is hosting Light the Night Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness on October 23.

This is a FREE community event that will feature breast health information as well as a variety of food trucks. The event is being held in conjunction with the Texas Oncology Longview Cancer Center.

"Attendees will receive breast health information, learn about early detection of breast cancer and treatment, receive information about our Breast Cancer Support Group, and will have the opportunity visit team members from The Center for Breast Care at LRMC and Texas Oncology. Attendees who have battled breast cancer will be recognized and there will be a special lighting ceremony."

Food trucks scheduled to attend are Mi Casita, Street Licious, Divine Catering and Pokey-O's.

The event lasts form 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.For more information contact Libby Bryson - 903-931-1535.

© 2018 KYTX