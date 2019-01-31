LINDALE, Texas — What does it mean to be kind?

Students at Lindale ISD are learning a lesson about kindness this week as the district participates in the 'Great Kindness Challenge' for the second year.

"This year I decided to do a kindness tree for every act of kindness a student gets a heart and going around the theme kindness can bloom, grow and be contagious." says Lindale Early Childhood Center Principal, Brandi Harry

Not only can you see the kindness on the walls throughout the school, you can feel the love from the students as well.

The 'Great Kindness Challenge' is a nationwide program that promotes proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative, with an overall goal to improve school climate and increases student engagement.

The challenge has students coming up with different ways to be kind to one another.