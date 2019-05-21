SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man was recently indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on an arson charge stemming from an August 2018 incident when he allegedly attempting to start his hospital bed on fire at a Tyler emergency room.

Mason Reid Wyatt, 21 was arrested by Smith County deputies on Aug. 27 at the UT Health-Tyler emergency room after allegedly starting a fire that caused minor damage to a bed and a mattress and was extinguished by hospital officials.

Wyatt posted a $5,000 bond on the day of his arrest, according to jail records.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.