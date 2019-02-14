LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating three men who they believe were involved in the theft of a local convenience store.

According to the LPD, the crime occurred at the Valero Country Store at Interstate 20 and Farm-to-Market Road 849.

Police say the men left the scene in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the department and ask for Detective Curtis Philpot or email him at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.