LINDALE, Texas — Officers from the Lindale Police Department are asking for help to find three suspects in a theft that happened at the Valero (Country Store) on Interstate 20 and Farm to Market 849.

According to police, the suspects left the scene in a White SUV or possibly a Toyota RAV4.

Police are asking that If you know the subjects to call them and ask for Detective Curtis Philpot e-mail them at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.