LINDALE, Texas — Mary Ramirez has lived on Hill Street in Lindale for six years. The street nearly pitch black at night without any street lights.

After many phone calls, the city did install a light on Hill Street, but Ramirez says it is not enought.

"[I] feel like something might happen to me cause you've got a lot of criminal acts around here," Ramirez said. "I'm just afraid of my safety."

Ramirez walks to the bus stop to get to work every morning. After a storm two weeks ago she noticed that the light was no longer working.

"I'm disabled and I don't need those lights to be off because I can't hear very good and my eyesight's not very good at all," Ramirez said.

According to Oncor Electric Delivery, before the storm, a part for the light to turn it on and off was replaced. Then lightening struck the pole, leaving the company unsure of what caused the outage.

Ramirez said she called Oncor multiple times.

"I had called the power company to get it back on and it took forever," Ramirez said. "They just kept on telling me that it's going to take another seven business days or even five business days and I didn't even understand why I had to wait so long."

Oncor said that Ramirez's calls were going to the wrong repair group, leaving the electric company unaware of the street light being out.

The light was fixed on Monday and Oncor said even with the severe weather expected this week, that the street light should not go out again "unless another random strike of lightening hits."

As for more street lights, Steven Lloyd Lindale's Director of Community Development, explained that all someone has to do is call the city to request an assessment for their road for the lights.

Lloyd says there are a few different departments such as the water utilities and police department that will evaluate the area for a week or two before a decision is made.

CBS19 made a call to the city. The city says Hill Street will be evaluated for more street lights.

"It's not my street light, but it's the community's," Ramirez said.