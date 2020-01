LINDALE, Texas — Lindale Police Department is asking for the publics help to identify a car.

According to the Lindale PD Facebook page, the silver vehicle seen the photo is believed to have been used in numerous car burglaries in the area.

If anyone has seen the vehicle before, or know who owns or drives the vehicle, they’re asked to call Detective Curtis Philpot at 903-882-3313 or email at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.