The king of the jungle ruled the stage at the St. Gregory Cathedral School’s performance of “The Lion King Kids.”

Students from pre-K through fifth grade took the stage at Caldwell Auditorium to perform on Thursday, with parents even packing the house for their dress rehearsal that morning.

Students have been learning dance routines, songs and lines since February.

The fifth-grade class took the lead playing the principal roles, with several students rotating out for key characters such as Simba and Scar.

“I’ve learned that if you’re willing to put in the hard work, it’ll be pretty good,” fifth-grader Ryan Richbourg said.

George Krog said his favorite part of working on the play was getting to spend time with his friends.

Interim Principal Patty Brittain said parents, staff and volunteers have spent their free time working on costuming and sets for much of the past month.

The performance boasts several set pieces and hundreds of individual costumes.

