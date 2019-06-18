SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Fourth of July is creeping up fast!

CBS19 has compiled a list of Independence Day celebratory events across the Piney Woods that are sure to offer fun for the entire family:

Blast Over Bullard

June 29

5 p.m.

Bullard High School

1216 South Houston Street

East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show

July 3

8 p.m.

Gilmer High School

850 Buffalo Street

Gilmer, Texas

Fireworks at the Fishery 2019

July 4

12 a.m.

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

5550 Farm-to-Market Road 2495

Athens, Texas

The Magnificent Seven

July 4, 5, 6

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

700 Skyway Boulevard

Tyler, Texas

Fireworks and Freedom Celebration

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center

100 Grand Boulevard

Longview, Texas

East Texas Country Music Festival

July 4, 5, 6

Salmon Lake Park

247 Salmon Lake Road

Grapeland, Texas

Pints and Pups

July 4

6 p.m.

The Porch at ETX

221 South Broadway Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Freedom Fighter 5K - 2019 - Tyler, TX 2019

July 4, 5

Bergfeld Park

1510 South College Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Fourth of July with True Vine Brewing

July 4

11 a.m.

True Vine Brewing Company

2453 Earl Campbell Parkway

Tyler, Texas

July 4th Celebrations

July 4

4 p.m.

Bella Vista Lake Palestine

22525 TX Highway 155

Flint, Texas

The Haggertys Happy 4th'n at the Villages Resort

July 4

2 p.m.

18270 Singing Wood Lane

Flint, Texas

50th Annual July Fest

July 5, 6

Gun Barrel City Park

301 Municipal Drive

Gun Barrel City, Texas