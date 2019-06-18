SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Fourth of July is creeping up fast!
CBS19 has compiled a list of Independence Day celebratory events across the Piney Woods that are sure to offer fun for the entire family:
Blast Over Bullard
June 29
5 p.m.
Bullard High School
1216 South Houston Street
East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show
July 3
8 p.m.
Gilmer High School
850 Buffalo Street
Gilmer, Texas
Fireworks at the Fishery 2019
July 4
12 a.m.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center
5550 Farm-to-Market Road 2495
Athens, Texas
The Magnificent Seven
July 4, 5, 6
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
700 Skyway Boulevard
Tyler, Texas
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center
100 Grand Boulevard
Longview, Texas
East Texas Country Music Festival
July 4, 5, 6
Salmon Lake Park
247 Salmon Lake Road
Grapeland, Texas
Pints and Pups
July 4
6 p.m.
The Porch at ETX
221 South Broadway Avenue
Tyler, Texas
Freedom Fighter 5K - 2019 - Tyler, TX 2019
July 4, 5
Bergfeld Park
1510 South College Avenue
Tyler, Texas
Fourth of July with True Vine Brewing
July 4
11 a.m.
True Vine Brewing Company
2453 Earl Campbell Parkway
Tyler, Texas
July 4th Celebrations
July 4
4 p.m.
Bella Vista Lake Palestine
22525 TX Highway 155
Flint, Texas
The Haggertys Happy 4th'n at the Villages Resort
July 4
2 p.m.
18270 Singing Wood Lane
Flint, Texas
50th Annual July Fest
July 5, 6
Gun Barrel City Park
301 Municipal Drive
Gun Barrel City, Texas