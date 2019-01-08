TYLER, Texas — With summer break coming to an end, back to school events are in full swing.

Several local school districts and organizations will be hosting events to help parents and students get supplies for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

Below is a list of several events coming up in East Texas:

School is Cool: Thursday, August 1; 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Harvey Hall and Convention Center, located at 2000 West Front Street in Tyler.

Thursday, August 1; 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Harvey Hall and Convention Center, located at 2000 West Front Street in Tyler. Jacksonville Back to School Fair: Thursday, August 1; 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Jacksonville ISD's John Alexander Gymnasium, located at 811 Farnsworth Street in Jacksonville.

Thursday, August 1; 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Jacksonville ISD's John Alexander Gymnasium, located at 811 Farnsworth Street in Jacksonville. School Supply Train 2019: Saturday, August 3; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the ROC First Baptist Church of Longview, located at 212 East South Street.

Saturday, August 3; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the ROC First Baptist Church of Longview, located at 212 East South Street. Stuff the Bus: Saturday, August 3; 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the following Tyler Walmart locations: 3820 State Highway 64 West, 6801 South Broadway Avenue, 5050 Troup Highway and 2151 Frankston Highway.

Saturday, August 3; 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the following Tyler Walmart locations: 3820 State Highway 64 West, 6801 South Broadway Avenue, 5050 Troup Highway and 2151 Frankston Highway. United Credit Union Back to School Drive - Teacher Edition: Until Sunday, August 4, the credit union, located at 4901 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, will be collecting supplies and monetary donations to help out our local teachers. Click here for a list of supplies needed.

RELATED: BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE: Salvation Army in Tyler collecting school supplies for children in need

The Salvation Army’s Back to School Drive in Tyler is still collecting donations through Monday, August 5.

Items needed the most include:

Pencil bags

Construction paper

Composition books

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Sticky notes

Pocket folders

Dry Erase markers

Wide ruled paper

3 ring binders (all sizes)

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 633 North Broadway Avenue or at Chick-fil-A (Broadway Crossing), located at 5716 South Broadway Avenue.