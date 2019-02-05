CBS19 has compiled a list of the most recent lake levels across East Texas after overnight storms that caused high water and flooded roadways.

EAST TEXAS LAKE LEVELS

Athens - 100% full

Bob Sandlin - 100% full

Caddo - 100% full

Cedar Creek - 100% full

Cherokee - 100% full

Cypress Springs - 100% full

Fork - 100% full

Houston County - 100% full

Jacksonville - 100% full

Lake O' the Pines - 100% full

Livingston - 100% full

Martin Creek - 100% full

Nacogdoches - 100% full

Palestine - 100% full

Sam Rayburn - 100% full

Striker - 100% full

Sulphur Springs - 100% full

Tawakoni - 100% full

Toldeo Bend - 94.7% full

Tyler - 100% full

Wright Patman - 100% full

Across the state, water supply reservoirs monitored by government officials are 89.5% full as of Thursday morning.