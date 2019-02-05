CBS19 has compiled a list of the most recent lake levels across East Texas after overnight storms that caused high water and flooded roadways.
EAST TEXAS LAKE LEVELS
- Athens - 100% full
- Bob Sandlin - 100% full
- Caddo - 100% full
- Cedar Creek - 100% full
- Cherokee - 100% full
- Cypress Springs - 100% full
- Fork - 100% full
- Houston County - 100% full
- Jacksonville - 100% full
- Lake O' the Pines - 100% full
- Livingston - 100% full
- Martin Creek - 100% full
- Nacogdoches - 100% full
- Palestine - 100% full
- Sam Rayburn - 100% full
- Striker - 100% full
- Sulphur Springs - 100% full
- Tawakoni - 100% full
- Toldeo Bend - 94.7% full
- Tyler - 100% full
- Wright Patman - 100% full
Across the state, water supply reservoirs monitored by government officials are 89.5% full as of Thursday morning.