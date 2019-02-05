CBS19 has compiled a list of the most recent lake levels across East Texas after overnight storms that caused high water and flooded roadways.

EAST TEXAS LAKE LEVELS

  • Athens - 100% full
  • Bob Sandlin - 100% full
  • Caddo - 100% full
  • Cedar Creek - 100% full
  • Cherokee - 100% full
  • Cypress Springs - 100% full
  • Fork - 100% full
  • Houston County - 100% full
  • Jacksonville - 100% full
  • Lake O' the Pines - 100% full
  • Livingston - 100% full
  • Martin Creek - 100% full
  • Nacogdoches - 100% full
  • Palestine - 100% full
  • Sam Rayburn - 100% full
  • Striker - 100% full
  • Sulphur Springs - 100% full
  • Tawakoni - 100% full
  • Toldeo Bend - 94.7% full
  • Tyler - 100% full
  • Wright Patman - 100% full

Across the state, water supply reservoirs monitored by government officials are 89.5% full as of Thursday morning.