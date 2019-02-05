Due to power outages and road closures, some East Texas school districts are delaying classes Thursday morning.

Schools pushing back their normal start times include:

Slocum ISD - Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

Marshall ISD - Classes delayed two hours; Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School will begin at 9:30 a.m., all other campuses (WECC, Crockett, Sam Houston, WBT, PTY) will begin at 10 a.m.

