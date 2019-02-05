Several roadways across East Texas are experiencing flooding issues causing closures and barricades to be erected.

According to local first responders, the following areas are affected by high water:

Intersection of Old Troup Highway and Troup Highway (TYLER)

Intersection of Troup Highway and ESE Loop 323 (TYLER)

Intersection of Old Troup Highway and Calloway Road (TYLER)

Intersection of Varsity Drive and Patriot Drive (TYLER)

Intersection of West Erwin Street and North Glenwood Boulevard (TYLER)

Spur 364 (TYLER)

The Foundry Apartments (TYLER)

Intersection of Longview Street and Hale Street (Region VII) - Closed (KILGORE)

SH 135 Southbound at the railroad overpass - Closed (KILGORE)

Willow Springs Road - Closed (KILGORE)

Sceyne Road and East Lantrip Street to Mockingbird Street - Closed (KILGORE)

Commerce Street, between Mexia Street and Smackover Street - Closed (KILGORE)

Martin Luther King Boulevard, between SH 31 and Sanders Street - Closed (KILGORE)

Intersection of Leach Street and Birch Street (KILGORE)

Intersection of Roberts Street and White Street (KILGORE)

West Lanrtrip Street, between Longview Street and School Street (KILGORE)

Use caution at the traffic circle on Houston Street (KILGORE)

Shell Camp Road (GLADEWATER)

Not all flooded roadways have barricades due to the number of location. The Kilgore Police Department is asking residents to allow for a few extra minutes to turn around in the event high water is encountered.

The National Weather Service is also reporting flooding in the Rabbit Creek area of Kilgore and the Mud Creek area, near Jacksonville.

Officials say water is also spilling over a bridge between Troup and Arp.

CBS19 will update this story as more reports come into the newsroom.

