TYLER, Texas — Severe weather is possible in East Texas into Sunday evening.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Henderson, Anderson, and Van Zandt Counties.

Primary threats include:

Scattered, damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts up to 75 miles per hour..

Scattered, large hail likely with isolated very large hail events of up to three inches in diameter.

Possible tornado or two.

DAMAGE REPORTS:

Trees have been reported down on SH 19 South, SH 7 West, Farm-to-Market Road 2076 and Farm-to-Market Road 2022 in Houston County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (This Area was reported cleared as of 5:16 pm.)

Multiple trees reported damaged in Malakoff in Henderson County.

"Extensive" tree damage reported in Gun Barrel City in Henderson County.

