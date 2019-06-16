TYLER, Texas — Severe weather is possible in East Texas into Sunday evening.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH:
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Henderson, Anderson, and Van Zandt Counties.
Primary threats include:
- Scattered, damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts up to 75 miles per hour..
- Scattered, large hail likely with isolated very large hail events of up to three inches in diameter.
- Possible tornado or two.
DAMAGE REPORTS:
Trees have been reported down on SH 19 South, SH 7 West, Farm-to-Market Road 2076 and Farm-to-Market Road 2022 in Houston County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (This Area was reported cleared as of 5:16 pm.)
Multiple trees reported damaged in Malakoff in Henderson County.
"Extensive" tree damage reported in Gun Barrel City in Henderson County.
