TYLER, Texas — Seven measles cases have been confirmed in Texas so far in 2019.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing.

Cases have been reported in the following counties:

Bell - 1

Denton - 1

Harris - 3

Galveston - 1

Montgomery - 1

Texas had nine confirmed cases in 2018 and one in 2017.

A hallmark of measles is a rash that begins as flat, red spots on the face and spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body. Other symptoms include a high fever (over 101 degrees), cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Measles is so contagious that if someone has contracted the illness, 90 percent of the people around that person, who are not immune, will become infected, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend children get a dose of the measles vaccine at 12-15 months of age and again at 4-6 years. The measles vaccine is highly effective (about 97 percent after two doses). Children too young to be vaccinated or who have only had one dose of vaccine are more likely to get infected.

However, the state allows parents to claim a vaccination exemption for reasons of conscience, including religious belief.

CBS19's sister station WFAA obtained data from the Texas Department of State Health Services through an open records request identifying the percentage of students who are exempt from vaccinations at every public and private school in the Lone Star State.

The Texas DSHS says exclusions from compliance are allowable on an individual basis for medical contraindications, reasons of conscience, including a religious belief, and active duty with the armed forces of the United States. Children and students in these categories must submit evidence for exclusion from compliance as specified in the Health and Safety Code.

To claim an exclusion for medical reasons, the child or student must present an exemption statement to the school or child-care facility, dated and signed by a physician (M.D. or D.O.), properly licensed and in good standing in any state in the U.S. who has examined the child or student.

The statement must conclude, in the physician's opinion, the vaccine required is medically contraindicated or poses a significant risk to the health and well-being of the child or student or any member of the child's or student's household. Unless it is written in the statement that a lifelong condition exists, the exemption statement is valid for only one year from the date signed by the physician.

To claim an exclusion for armed forces, those who can prove that they are serving on active duty with the armed forces of the United States are exempted from the requirements in these sections. Armed forces exclusions apply to active duty military only. Dependents of service members are not excluded from Texas vaccination requirements.

To claim an exclusion for reasons of conscience, including religious beliefs, the child's parent, legal guardian or a student 18 years of age or older must present to the school or child-care facility a completed, signed and notarized affidavit on a form provided by the department stating the child's parent, legal guardian or the student declines vaccinations for reasons of conscience.

The affidavit will be valid for a two-year period from the date of notarization. A child or student, who has not received the required immunizations for reasons of conscience may be excluded from school in times of emergency or epidemic declared by the commissioner of the department.

Below, CBS19 has compiled a list of the vaccination exemption percentages for East Texas school districts:

ANDERSON COUNTY

Cayuga ISD - 2.10 percent

- 2.10 percent Elkhart ISD - 0.43 percent

- 0.43 percent Frankston ISD - 1.32 percent

- 1.32 percent Neches ISD - 0.29 percent

- 0.29 percent Palestine ISD - 0.62 percent

- 0.62 percent Slocum ISD - 0.76 percent

- 0.76 percent Westwood ISD - 0.54 percent

ANGELINA COUNTY

Central ISD - 1.03 percent

- 1.03 percent Diboll ISD - 0.06 percent

- 0.06 percent Hudson ISD - 1.01 percent

- 1.01 percent Huntington ISD - 0.70 percent

- 0.70 percent Lufkin ISD - 0.45 percent

- 0.45 percent Pineywoods Community Academy - 0.91 percent

- 0.91 percent St. Patrick Catholic School - 2.50 percent

- 2.50 percent St. Cyrpian's Episcopal School - 4.67 percent

- 4.67 percent Zavalla ISD - 1.63 percent

CAMP COUNTY

Pittsburg ISD - 0.04 percent

CASS COUNTY

Atlanta ISD - 1.09 percent

- 1.09 percent Avinger ISD - 1.59 percent

- 1.59 percent Bloomburg ISD - 1.56 percent

- 1.56 percent Hughes Springs ISD - 0.17 percent

- 0.17 percent Linden-Kildare CISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent McLeod ISD - 0.28 percent

- 0.28 percent Queen City ISD - 1.23 percent

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Alto ISD - 0.93 percent

- 0.93 percent Jacksonville ISD - 0.93 percent

- 0.93 percent New Summerfield ISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Rusk ISD - 0.43 percent

- 0.43 percent Wells ISD - 2.23 percent

GREGG COUNTY

Christian Heritage School - 5.65 percent

- 5.65 percent East Texas Charter School - 2.14 percent

- 2.14 percent East Texas Christian School - 13.01 percent

- 13.01 percent Gladewater ISD - 1.00 percent

- 1.00 percent Kilgore ISD - 0.62 percent

- 0.62 percent Longview ISD - 0.72 percent

- 0.72 percent Pine Tree ISD - 0.71 percent

- 0.71 percent Sabine ISD - 1.33 percent

- 1.33 percent Spring Hill ISD - 1.59 percent

- 1.59 percent St. Mary's Catholic School - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Trinity School of Texas - 5.58 percent

- 5.58 percent Union Grove ISD - 2.35 percent

- 2.35 percent White Oak ISD - 1.68 percent

HARRISON COUNTY

Elysian Fields ISD - 1.39 percent

- 1.39 percent Hallsville ISD - 1.05 percent

- 1.05 percent Harleton ISD - 0.56 percent

- 0.56 percent Karnack ISD - 0.78 percent

- 0.78 percent Marshall ISD - 0.33 percent

- 0.33 percent Trinity Episcopal School - 2.40 percent

- 2.40 percent Waskom ISD - 0.90 percent

HENDERSON COUNTY

Athens ISD - 0.84 percent

- 0.84 percent Brownsboro ISD - 1.03 percent

- 1.03 percent Cross Roads ISD - 1.31 percent

- 1.31 percent Eustace ISD - 1.55 percent

- 1.55 percent LaPoynor ISD - 0.93 percent

- 0.93 percent Mabank ISD - 1.55 percent

- 1.55 percent Malakoff ISD - 1.13 percent

- 1.13 percent Murchison ISD - 2.70 percent

- 2.70 percent Trinidad ISD - 1.83 percent

HOPKINS COUNTY

Como-Pickton CISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Miller Grove ISD - 2.33 percent

- 2.33 percent North Hopkins ISD - 0.62 percent

- 0.62 percent Satillo ISD - 1.27 percent

- 1.27 percent Sulphur Bluff ISD - 0.95 percent

- 0.95 percent Sulphur Springs ISD - 1.13 percent

HOUSTON COUNTY

Crockett ISD - 0.40 percent

- 0.40 percent Grapeland ISD - 1.46 percent

- 1.46 percent Kennard ISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Latexo ISD - 1.77 percent

- 1.77 percent Lovelady ISD - 2.15 percent

MARION COUNTY

Jefferson ISD - 1.08 percent

MORRIS COUNTY

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD - 0.10 percent

- 0.10 percent Pewitt CISD - 0.47 percent

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

Central Heights ISD - 1.92 percent

- 1.92 percent Chireno ISD - 1.35 percent

1.35 percent Cushing ISD - 0.19 percent

- 0.19 percent Douglass ISD - 1.67 percent

- 1.67 percent Etoile ISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Garrison ISD - 0.45 percent

- 0.45 percent Martinsville ISD - 1.33 percent

- 1.33 percent Nacgodcoches ISD - 0.45 percent

- 0.45 percent Regents Academy - 4.46 percent

- 4.46 percent Stephen F. Austin State University Charter School - 2.75 percent

- 2.75 percent Woden ISD - 0.43 percent

PANOLA COUNTY

Beckville ISD - 0.64 percent

- 0.64 percent Carthage ISD - 0.66 percent

- 0.66 percent Panola Charter School - 3.40 percent

POLK COUNTY

Big Sandy ISD - 1.04 percent

- 1.04 percent Corrigan-Camden ISD - 0.24 percent

- 0.24 percent Goodrich ISD - 2.46 percent

- 2.46 percent Leggett ISD - 0.55 percent

- 0.55 percent Livingston ISD - 0.93 percent

- 0.93 percent Onalaska ISD - 0.10 percent

RUSK COUNTY

Carlisle ISD - 1.02 percent

1.02 percent Full Armor Christian Academy - 3.13 percent

3.13 percent Henderson ISD - 0.46 percent

- 0.46 percent Laneville ISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Leveretts Chapel - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Mount Enterprise ISD - 0.96 percent

- 0.96 percent Overton ISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Tatum ISD - 0.25 percent

- 0.25 percent West Rusk ISD - 0.67 percent

SABINE COUNTY

Brookeland ISD - 4.09 percent

- 4.09 percent Hemphill ISD - 0.58 percent

- 0.58 percent West Sabine ISD - 0.63 percent

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

Broaddus ISD - 1.03 percent

- 1.03 percent San Augustine ISD - 0.00 percent

SHELBY COUNTY

Center ISD - 0.29 percent

- 0.29 percent Excelsior ISD - 1.11 percent

- 1.11 percent Joaquin ISD - 1.76 percent

- 1.76 percent Shelbyville ISD - 0.13 percent

- 0.13 percent Tenaha ISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Timpson ISD - 0.00 percent

SMITH COUNTY

All Saints Episcopal School of Tyler - 1.11 percent

- 1.11 percent Arp ISD - 0.33 percent

- 0.33 percent Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Bullard ISD - 2.24 percent

- 2.24 percent Chapel Hill ISD - 0.11 percent

- 0.11 percent Cumberland Academy - 3.82 percent

- 3.82 percent East Texas Christian Academy - 6.37 percent

- 6.37 percent Grace Community School - 2.74 percent

- 2.74 percent Lindale ISD - 2.41 percent

- 2.41 percent St. Gregory Catholic School - 0.47 percent

- 0.47 percent The Brook Hill School - 1.74 percent

- 1.74 percent Troup ISD - 1.05 percent

- 1.05 percent Tyler ISD - 0.87 percent

- 0.87 percent UT Tyler Innovation Academy - 7.00 percent

- 7.00 percent Whitehouse ISD - 1.75 percent

- 1.75 percent Winona ISD - 0.00 percent

TITUS COUNTY

Chapel Hill ISD - 1.78 percent

- 1.78 percent Harts Bluff ISD - 0.34 percent

- 0.34 percent Mount Pleasant ISD - 0.08 percent

- 0.08 percent Winfield ISD - 0.00 percent

TRINITY COUNTY

Apple Springs ISD - 2.23 percent

- 2.23 percent Centerville ISD - 0.00 percent

- 0.00 percent Groveton ISD - 0.68 percent

- 0.68 percent Trinity ISD - 0.93 percent

UPSHUR COUNTY

Big Sandy ISD - 4.70 percent

- 4.70 percent Gilmer ISD - 1.28 percent

- 1.28 percent Harmony ISD - 0.86 percent

- 0.86 percent New Diana ISD - 0.75 percent

- 0.75 percent Ore City ISD - 1.13 percent

- 1.13 percent Union Hill ISD - 3.16 percent

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Canton ISD - 2.40 percent

- 2.40 percent Edgewood ISD - 2.63 percent

- 2.63 percent Fruitvale ISD - 0.97 percent

- 0.97 percent Grand Saline ISD - 0.63 percent

- 0.63 percent Martins Mill ISD - 6.62 percent

- 6.62 percent Van ISD - 1.20 percent

- 1.20 percent Wills Point ISD - 0.96 percent

WOOD COUNTY

Alba-Golden ISD - 1.78 percent

- 1.78 percent Hawkins ISD - 1.80 percent

- 1.80 percent Mineola ISD - 0.98 percent

- 0.98 percent Quitman ISD - 1.07 percent

1.07 percent Winnsboro ISD - 0.20 percent

- 0.20 percent Yantis ISD - 0.27 percent

For the most current immunization schedule provided by the CDC, click here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The percentage numbers above could have changed since the data was initially collected by the state.