HOUSTON — A 2-year-old girl died after her mother's vehicle reversed over her in a parking lot Sunday night, Houston police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the parking lot at The Lodge on El Dorado Apartment Homes located in the 200 block of El Dorado, not far from the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian incident and found the 2-year-old had been struck by a vehicle. Police said the child was transported to a hospital were she was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident appeared to be unintentional, but they are still conducting their investigation. They will then refer the case to the district attorney’s office to see if any charges will be filed.

