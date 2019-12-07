This is a continuation of WWL-TV's live blog with the latest updates on Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, the first major named storm of the 2019 hurricane season that's bearing down on the Louisiana coast.

Friday, July 12:

- 1:04 p.m. - Entergy officials confirmed 1,600 people in Bridge City were without power Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for the utility company said they are beginning to see the impact from Tropical Storm Barry.

Crews are on scene and working to determine the cause of the Bridge City outage.

- 12:50 p.m. - Tropical Storm Barry is about 100 miles away from Morgan City, where it is expected to make landfall sometime Saturday morning. The storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall, before weakening as it makes its way inland.

- 12:45 p.m. - Water levels at Algiers Point appear to be about a foot below the levee as storm surge from Tropical Storm Barry makes its way up the Mississippi River.

- 12:38 p.m. - One of the Franklin Avenue pumps is not operational Friday afternoon, Sewerage & Water Board officials said. It was unclear if it would be repaired in time to clear floodwater from Tropical Storm Barry.

- 12:13 p.m. - Some flights out of the New Orleans Airport have been canceled Friday afternoon. Officials are reminding travelers that the airport is not a storm shelter and nobody will be allowed to shelter in place in the terminals if they do not have a registered flight.

- 12:07 a.m. - 1,100 national guardsmen are stationed in New Orleans. The rest of the 3,000 mobilized by the Louisiana National Guard have been deployed throughout the path of Tropical Storm Barry.

- 12:05 p.m. - All St. Bernard and Orleans Parish floodgates have been closed, officials at the New Orleans storm press conference said.

Sewerage & Water Board officials said they were confident their system would work as designed during the storm, but urged residents to prepare for their own safety.

- 11:51 a.m. - Local supermarket Breaux Mart's stores are closing at 3 p.m. in the metro New Orleans area ahead of heavy rain and flooding expected this weekend.

- 11:42 a.m. - Members of the volunteer group calling themselves the Cajun Navy are working in Baton Rouge to fill sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

The group, formed after Hurricane Katrina, uses their own boats to rescue people from floods in Louisiana, Texas, Florida and other southern states.

The founder of one branch of the loosely-organized group, United Cajun Navy, told WWL Radio that many Louisiana members are scrambling to protect their homes as m Barry approaches, so out-of-state members are heading to Louisiana to be ready. Todd Terrell says the group has volunteers from seven states.

- 11:34 a.m. - Mayor Latoya Cantrell says there has been little change to the storm since their conference Thursday, but urged residents to prepare now, because the storm will remain over New Orleans for several days, causing flooding throughout the city.

Cantrell said 8 p.m. Friday should be the cutoff for residents to prepare for the storm. After that time, she said, anybody in New Orleans should be prepared to stay where they are for up to 72 hours.

- 11:30 p.m. - Seabrook Bridge near New Orleans East is closed through the duration of the storm. RTA bus service will be detouring around the closed bridge while they remain operational.

- 11:14 a.m. - Parts of St. John Parish are under voluntary evacuations as residents prepare for the storm. Residents are watching for tornados, but tell WWL-TV they are more concerned about water.

Most of the homes in the evacuation area are built to withstand the storm, but residents believe if the roads flood, they could become trapped.

- 11:09 a.m. - Zephyr Field in Metairie is a staging area for anybody rescued from floodwaters over the weekend. Busses are setting up in the area, prepared for any issues.

- 11:05 a.m. - Around 1,300 people in the St. Roch area are without power Friday. Entergy crews are aware of the outage and working to resolve the issue ahead of heavy rain and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

- 10:53 a.m. - The Louisiana Restaurant Association is urging restaurants to use the social media hashtag #BarryEats to give updates on whether their businesses are open or closed, or any menu changes because of the storm.

-10:48 a.m. - A downed utility pole in Chalmette is impacting a relatively small number of Entergy customers Friday morning. Around 50 people are without power according to Entergy's outage map.

Remember, if you see downed power lines or any electrical equipment, always assume it is live and avoid it.

- 10:42 a.m. - Water is beginning to climb onto the roads in Lafourche Parish, where mandatory evacuations have been called for low-lying areas.

- 10:39 a.m. - Lake Pontchartrain is starting to get choppy ahead of high winds and heavy rain expected soon.

- 10:26 a.m. - Here's a look at Baton Rouge, where WWL-TV is preparing for a press conference with Gov. John Edwards at 12:30 p.m.

The city is expected to get at least 10 inches of rain, and will likely get much more over the next two days.

- 10:17 a.m. - The Rolling Stones have pushed back their scheduled concert in New Orleans to Monday amidst flooding concerns over Tropical Storm Barry.

All Superdome tickets for their original Sunday show will be honored at Monday's show.

- 10:07 a.m. - A New Orleans resident shared a photo with WWL-TV that appeared to show an alligator preparing to ride out the storm on the man's houseboat in the west end of New Orleans.

James Fisackerly

If you see a gator, or any other wild animal, do not approach it. Animals are also trying to seek higher ground in the storm, but dangerous animals can be aggressive when driven out of their natural habitats.

- 10:01 a.m. - Highway 11 is expected to be barricaded in New Orleans East as crews work to close a floodgate.

- 10 a.m. - New advisory from the National Hurricane Center

- BIG changes from the earlier advisory.

- Barry's winds are now sustained at 65 mph, that is a 15 mph jump in 3 hours!

- Barry's west-northwest movement has not changed, remains at 5 mph

- The center, which still is organizing and is showing signs of thunderstorms beginning to form around it, has moved more west than north.

The strongest winds are still displaced from the center of the storm, which would need to happen when the storm intensifies.

The slow speed of the storm is no surprise - that was expected.

The next advisory coming down from the National Hurricane Center at 1 PM CDT.

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain were starting to hit parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching from what's expected to be the first hurricane of the season.

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast, and forecasters said the storm could make landfall as a hurricane by early Saturday.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said pockets of Louisiana could have as much as 25 inches of rain.

"So here's the takeaway: Dangerous situation," he said during an online presentation Thursday. "That kind of rainfall in this system could cause flash flooding, cause ponding of water."

