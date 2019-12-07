This is a continuation of WWL-TV's live blog with the latest updates on Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, the first major named storm of the 2019 hurricane season that's bearing down on the Louisiana coast.

Friday, July 12:

- 10:26 a.m. - Here's a look at Baton Rouge, where WWL-TV is preparing for a press conference with Gov. John Edwards at 12:30 p.m.

The city is expected to get at least 10 inches of rain, and will likely get much more over the next two days.

- 10:17 a.m. - The Rolling Stones have pushed back their scheduled concert in New Orleans to Monday amidst flooding concerns over Tropical Storm Barry.

All Superdome tickets for their original Sunday show will be honored at Monday's show.

- 10:07 a.m. - A New Orleans resident shared a photo with WWL-TV that appeared to show an alligator preparing to ride out the storm on the man's houseboat in the west end of New Orleans.

James Fisackerly

If you see a gator, or any other wild animal, do not approach it. Animals are also trying to seek higher ground in the storm, but dangerous animals can be aggressive when driven out of their natural habitats.

- 10:01 a.m. - Highway 11 is expected to be barricaded in New Orleans East as crews work to close a floodgate.

- 10 a.m. - New advisory from the National Hurricane Center

- BIG changes from the earlier advisory.

- Barry's winds are now sustained at 65 mph, that is a 15 mph jump in 3 hours!

- Barry's west-northwest movement has not changed, remains at 5 mph

- The center, which still is organizing and is showing signs of thunderstorms beginning to form around it, has moved more west than north.

The strongest winds are still displaced from the center of the storm, which would need to happen when the storm intensifies.

The slow speed of the storm is no surprise - that was expected.

The next advisory coming down from the National Hurricane Center at 1 PM CDT.

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain were starting to hit parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching from what's expected to be the first hurricane of the season.

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast, and forecasters said the storm could make landfall as a hurricane by early Saturday.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said pockets of Louisiana could have as much as 25 inches of rain.

"So here's the takeaway: Dangerous situation," he said during an online presentation Thursday. "That kind of rainfall in this system could cause flash flooding, cause ponding of water."

