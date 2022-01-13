Boil notice for Rusk Rural area

Areas affected: Customers on: FM 752, FM 241, Hwy 69 S. & County Roads: 2303, 2306, 2307, 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325, 2400, 2401, 2403, 2404, 2443, 2444, 2445, & 2446.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Area (s) affected: Customers on: FM 752, FM 241, Hwy 69 S. and County Roads: 2303, 2306, 2307, 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325, 2400, 2401, 2403, 2404, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2446

Due to recent conditions which occurred in the water system, TCEQ has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

You should bring your water to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water systems say they will officially notify the public.