ODESSA, Texas — A shooting rampage has taken place after a traffic stop in the Permian Basin. Midland and Odessa police departments are now on the scene. Police believe that the situation is currently under control.

Midland police are now confirming that one suspect has been shot and killed in Odessa. The suspect is a white male in his mid 30's police have said. After authorities received many calls of numerous shooters, they believe there was only one shooter at this time.

At least five people were killed and about 21 others have been injured with three police officers among the wounded. Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa, says that the majority of the people shot are near a Home Depot near Odessa.

Fox West Texas' Phoenix O'Connor has reported that the Music City Mall in Odessa has been evacuated in the wake of the active shooting reports.

The police departments were looking for a gold and silver car. Then authorities were in search of a stolen United Postal Service truck/van that was connected to the active shooting event. Authorities have said this shooting rampage started with a traffic stop.

The vehicle was reported traveling down I-20 and one police officer has been injured. It was reported that the suspect was shooting from vehicle has it was fleeing the area where the traffic stop was conducted.

This story is developing and stay with us for updates as we are gathering information.