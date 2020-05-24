TYLER, Texas — Every year, local Boy Scouts of America troops plant American flags next to the headstones of veterans.



This year they visited Cathedral in the Pines and Tyler Memorial Cemetery.

Bill Osburn an Assistant Scoutmaster says between the two sites around 85 scouts came to honor our veterans.

"This is a tradition we've done for the last 10 or 15 years and we want to carry this on and salute our veterans," said Osburn.

The scouts walk around the cemetery looking for a marking on the headstones that signify they're a veteran.

When they find these headstones, they plant an American flag next to it.

Caden Black, a Life Scout, joined in on this tradition last year and has found it very rewarding to partake.

"It's very humbling to kind of walk among these graves and look at all the names of people that fought for our country and are now resting here today," said Black.

Black isn't the only scout who enjoys taking part.

Alex Vickers, a Venture Scout and a member of Scouts U.S.A. has also been planting flags for the past few years.

"It's important because we are honoring our veterans who have served for us to be free," said Vickers. "And this is one way that we can honor them even if they have passed away."