TYLER, Texas — Following previous attacks on churches across the Wolrd, several East Texas churches are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of their place of worship.

Security team members have received training in case of a shooting, theft, or unwarranted violence.

Dennis Weimer trains security from various churches in Tyler and says churches are considered "soft-targets."

Weimer says training is key in order to know how to react during an attacked.

"If someone wants to attack a church, it would only take about four minutes for it to occur," Weimer said. "You've got to pay attention to what's going on."

Weimer equates the attack to a wasp entering your car. Once it gets inside someone will get hurt.

"You're going to freak out. You're going to be sweating you're going to do whatever you can." Weimer said. "It will only last for a couple of seconds, but it will be scary."

Pastor Jeff Gage of Lanes Chapel Methodist Church says having security at his church encourages his congregation to feel more at ease.

"It's important that people can just gather together and have a sense of peace about being here. It's just one less thing they have to worry about," Pastor Gage said. "At the church, there is a special designated volunteer team that greets members and patrols the facility during service. It's good to be prepared all around because our guys are not just trained for an active shooter they train to de-escalate situations."

Many churches and temples have been targets of terror. However, Pastor Gage encourages believers to continue to gather together wherever they can.