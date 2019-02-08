LINDALE, Texas — As many parents prepare their children for the new school year, there's likely one conversation they will be having with their children about school safety.

Office Max and Office Depot recently made a move to suggest parents a safety option to consider, bulletproof backpacks.

“Just about every kid has a backpack," Lindale High School lead counselor David Ramsey said. "[It] used to be when I was in school, everyone went to their locker between every class and carried books. Well, now kids rarely use their locker."

Until recently, bulletproof or bullet-resistant backpacks could only be purchased in specialty gun stores and online. Since the Parkland school shooting, sales of the backpacks have increased 200 to 300%, according to companies that sell them.

With the number of school shootings in America increases, parents are open to products and ideas that could protect their child.

"You never know what could potentially happen, but I feel like we have a safe school," Ramsey said. "It’s a conversation that needs to be had at home and the student and the parent needs to make that decision whether or not they’re going to make that purchase.”

He says parents considering to purchase bulletproof backpacks is an unfortunate sign of the times. However, Ramsey and other professional counselors caution parents to be mindful of the impact this type of backpack could have on their child in the classroom.

"The kids see it is a bulletproof backpack that they're putting on every day, that would concern me a little bit for kids having potential anxiety already and it may just magnify that anxiety," Ramsey said.

Not only can it affect your child, but Ramsey says it may have effects on other students as well.

"It may instill some fear in them and then it may be like some Nike shoes or Jordan shoes or whatever. Is it putting some pressure on some other kids and some other families," Ramsey explained.

OfficeMax and Office Depot added the Guard Dog Security brand backpacks to its 'Back-to-School' section. A spot-check of East Texas stores found at least six locations carry the line, including two stores in Tyler, one in Longview, Palestine, Lufkin, and Athens.

"That's a huge step and they need to definitely discuss the pros and cons with the kid prior to going and purchasing it," Ramsey said.

The backpacks range from around $125 to $300.

"You can't put a value on a life, for sure. But it's going to be a small area that's going to be covered only in the back and not necessarily in the front," Ramsey said. " And so, parents have to weigh the pros and cons."

According to the label, the Guard Dog bulletproof backpack includes a metal plate that has been tested to stop a 9 mm or 44 magnum round.

CBS19's sister-station, WFAA put the backpack to the test. Check out their story to see how well it held up: