FLINT, Texas — With Fourth of July around the corner, many are ready to start off the holiday with a bang. Popping fireworks with friends and family can create loads of fun and one East Texas family finds joy in just selling them to customers.

Rebecca Bain says what started off as a side job with her husband to earn some extra income turned into two firework businesses.

“When we first got married we didn’t have any money we were really poor,” Rebecca said.

The family business, USA Discount Fireworks, first started in 1997 in Canton. Since then the stand has made its way to Flint.

"We started a small fireworks stand. And it just kind of grew," Rebecca said. “My family has grown up in this business."

For more than 20 years Rebecca and her family have sold fireworks for holidays such as New Years, Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

“They love America they love independence day so it's a big deal in Texas” Rebecca added.

While others are lighting a flame to encourage family fun, Rebecca says she enjoys spending the holiday working alongside her family. “I think it’s a lot of fun, we get to spend time together,” she said.

She has three children who help run the business.

“You’re teaching them work ethic and I think that’s important,” she explained.

Rebecca is also a full-time school superintendent at Fruitvale ISD.

To add on to the already busy schedule, Fourth of July is the top grossing holiday for the business. Due to the rainfall East Texas has seen lately, sales are steadily rising.

"It's pretty good because people feel like okay, to shoot fireworks," Rebecca said. "We've had a lot of rain and they feel comfortable going out and getting with their family wants and having a good time.”

She says normally they sell two to three hundred items a day but during the Fourth of July holiday, thousands of items are sold in just one day.