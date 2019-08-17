Summer break may have ended, but a group of Brazos Valley girls are not putting a hold on their ball games any time soon.

The Brazos Valley Bolts are a team of softball players ranging from eight years old to fourteen years old, started by Jason Marazzito, the team's director.

“We moved here my family and I about 5 years ago from Florida and came and saw an organization opportunity to get girls together from all over the Brazos Valley area... saw an opportunity where a ton of talent was leaving to go play in Houston,” he said.

At that time, Marazzito knew the Brazos Valley was full of potential softball stars in the making who had a limited ways of honing their skills.

“As we looked at it, we said how do we get there, how can we make this something we can really scale? So we started with one group as eight-year-olds and played and really learned the game and developed out of the Brazos Valley softball organization who gave us an opportunity,” he said.

“We took the all stars from that group, and from there it's just blossomed.”

In just a handful of years, the Bolts have gone from one team to four, and they are the only team from the area to travel all over the state and even the country, making their coach and players proud.