TYLER, Texas — The closest border town is almost 10 hours away, but that does not stop one Tyler resident from visiting the border and detention centers when she can.

Dalia Reynoso works for local immigration advocacy nonprofit Justice For Our Neighbors East Texas. Her visits to the border started last year when President Donald Trump enacted the Zero Tolerance Policy in April 2018.

"I personally wanted to lay eyes and see it for myself, what was really going on," Reynoso said.

The policy of separating immigrant parents and children at the border ended just over a year ago.

"But now we confine them to four walls," Reynoso said.

She says many issues continue to happen.

"These individuals are seeking asylum. Now we detain them," Reynoso said. "They are criminalized. We take the human aspect."

She has also visited a variety of border towns.

"My parents was were once in that same situation," Reynoso explained. "They wanted a better life for my siblings and I."

As the number of immigrants coming to the United States keeps rising, there is something she wants people to remember.

"There's a reason why individuals put themselves at risk," Reynoso said. "Migrants come in all different colors, skins, all different parts of the world, not just Central America. There is a civil war going on in the Congo."

Even though it is not easy, Reynoso takes pride in her work. She will be heading to Laredo next week to continue helping as much as she can.

"I'm providing that aid that once that someone wants provided for my parents and my two older sisters," Reynoso said.

If you would like to help with donations, Justice For Our Neighbors is collecting hygiene products: toothpaste, diapers, soap, shoelaces, etc. To donate items, contact Reynoso at 903-920-1273.





