TYLER, Texas — During the school year, students of all ages are able to receive counseling through school counselors. However, during the summer months, they have no access to counseling services.

Next Step Community Solutions is hoping to change that narrative by offering free counseling services to Smith County students grades Kindergarten through college.

"Working with an issue early with a young person, letting them know that recovery is possible, that can make a really big difference.” Program Director of Next Step, Brandon Davidson, said.

Currently the non-profit serves 13 East Texas counties focusing on underage drinking, drug use, mental health counseling for schools and juvenile probation offices.

“We just expanded and said any Smith County kid, kindergarten through college age, we open those doors to start seeing them,” Davidson said.

Davidson says he has seen at least 1,500 students. During his time with the organization, he noticed a gap in mental health services and difficulty navigating through East Texas to receive help.

"We saw kids during the school year, then the school year comes to an end," Davidson said. "We just wait to see them until the fall."

Within the last two weeks, Next Step has seen 20 students seeking help. Leigh Hines, a lead counselor with the organization says most students are struggling with anxiety and self-harm.

“I think there's some kids who can be okay over the summer," Leigh said. "But, there's also a lot of kids who, that summer gap between the end of the school you're in the start of the next it's just too long to expect them to sustain a healthy mental state.”

The new program is running on a grant by Women's Fund of Smith County.