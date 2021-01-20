Local political parties weigh in on 'red flag' bills filed in Texas Legislative session

A record number of bills on the topic were filed before the legislative session began on Jan. 12.

TYLER, Texas — As Texas lawmakers begin deciding which new bills to put into place, there's the dividing issue of gun control. A record number of bills on the topic were filed before the legislative session began on Jan. 12.

One particular gun control topic will be back up for debate in this year's session as it was back in 2019, red flag law. Two House Representatives and two Senators, all Democrats, have filed bills so far.

A red flag law would allow law enforcement or family members to petition with credible evidence to a state court or judge to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.

The topic was a hot debate during the 2018 legislative session as gun control advocates hoped to pass the law after mass shootings at a Texas church and high school within 6 months of each other. Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both did not support the measures then.

After a turbulent summer and election season, LaShun Roy, president of the Smith County Democratic Club, would rather see politicians focus on more comprehensive background checks instead.

"If we had comprehensive background checks to begin with, right, you nine times out of 10 wouldn't necessarily need these red flag laws," Roy said.

David Stein, chairman of the Smith County Republican Party explained he doesn't feel the red flag bills are what lawmakers should be focusing on this session during a pandemic. He says he would like to see measures that protect the second amendment put into place.

"We all want people to have access and ability to these things [guns], but we also don't want crazy things going on either," Stein said. "We need to make sure that people are able to purchase firearms lawfully, for the protection of themselves to be able to protect their personal property, and to be able to protect their homes and families."

As of 2020, 19 states and the District of Columbia had enacted some form of red flag law. Each state's law varies from specifics to the degree to which it's utilized.

Many of those states, like Connecticut the first to enact a red flag law in 1999, have seen a reduction in the suicide gun rate.

At this time, none of the House or Senate red flag bills are before a committee.