SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an April 2018 robbery of a local Dollar General.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, Yavon Brydon, 52, of Tool, was sentenced on Tuesday by a Smith County Jury.

On April 23, 2018, Brydon entered Dollar General, located at 303 West Gentry Parkway in Tyler, and attempted to leave the store without paying for more than $100 worth of merchandise.

When confronted by the store manager, Brydon assaulted him and ran away.

She was taken into custody a week later.