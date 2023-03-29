1 arrested, 1 injured after shooting in Marshall

Police said detectives and members of the Joint Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force arrested Keith Dewayne Hall, 35, of Marshall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARSHALL, Texas — A man accused of injuring another man Monday in Marshall has been arrested.

According to police, officers found Bobby Williams, 28, with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg and he was taken to a hospital in the 2500 block of North Franklin Street.

Police said detectives and members of the Joint Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force arrested Keith Dewayne Hall, 35, of Marshall, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.