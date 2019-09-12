TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police arrested Jimmie Earl Gamble Sr. age 60, of Tyler who was one of two suspects involved in stealing the Salvation Army Kettle from in front of Walmart located on the East Loop on December 3, 2019, around 7:00 p.m.

A Walmart customer observed the theft and followed the suspect vehicle obtaining a license plate for police. The suspect vehicle driven by Gamble, stopped when they realized they were being followed by the witness. The unknown passenger suspect got out of the vehicle and struck the windshield of the witness vehicle with an unknown object damaging it. The suspect vehicle then fled from the scene of the Criminal Mischief incident.

Investigators later determined that Gamble was driving the suspect vehicle at the time of the theft, along with a 2nd unknown suspect who grabbed the Salvation Army Kettle.

Investigators located part of the Salvation Army Kettle stand in the rear of Gambles pick-up during the investigation. A warrant was issued for Gamble for Theft Class B, his bond was set at $30,000. Gamble is currently on parole and has a lengthy Criminal History.

Investigators continue to seek the identity of the 2nd suspect involved in these two criminal cases. Anyone with information about this suspect are urged to contact the Detective Tekell, at 903-531-1046, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case.