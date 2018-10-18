MARSHALL — Tony Parish, a 49-year-old Marshall man, was arrested and is facing charges after authorities said he allegedly assaulted a Marshall Police Officer then led officers on a chase just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Frank Street.

According to police, officers responded to the scene for a welfare check.

Once they arrived to the scene, officers made contact with Parish, who became aggressive towards officers, got into his vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Authorities drove after Parish on Highway 80 westbound and into Harrison County.

While the chase was happening, Parish fled into oncoming traffic on Highway 80 near Hallsville.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office took command of the pursuit and eventually were able to stop Parish's vehicle.

Parish was arrested and officers took him to a Marshall hospital to be evaluated.

He was later booked into the Harrison County Jail, where he is now charged with one count each of Assault on a Peace Officer and Evading Arrest.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Hallsville Police Department assisted the Marshall Police Department in the pursuit and arrest.

