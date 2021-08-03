OFFICIALS: 1 arrested after killing man in Dallas, burying body in shallow grave in Van Zandt County

The investigation is ongoing.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after a body was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, July 31, deputies responded to County Road 2301on reports of a body found in a shallow grave on private property.

Based on information obtained at the scene, the VZCSO called the Texas Rangers in for assistance. District Attorney Tonda Curry also came to the scene.

Officials identified the body as that of Ladarron Perkins and determined he was fatally shot in Dallas before his body was brought to Van Zandt County.

According to Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Dallas police were notified of the investigation, but initially declined to be involved.

Sheriff Hendrix says he sent deputies to Dallas in order to secure a crime scene at a residence in the Pleasant Grove area.

As the investigation progressed, the VZCSO sys they determined Casey Lynn Spriggs was the person who killed Perkins, brought this body to Van Zandt County and buried him.