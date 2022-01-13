x
1 arrested after altercation with gunfire in Nacogdoches County

GARRISON, Texas — A person has been arrested in connection an altercation involving gunfire in the Garrison area. 

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one individual suffered minor injuries and has been taken to a local hospital. One person was then arrested. 

Though shots were fired, the sheriff's office said no one appears to have been hit at this time. 

Investigators continue to gather information and evidence, and additional details on the incident will be released when possible, the sheriff's office said.

