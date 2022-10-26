1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

Through an investigation, officers arrested a person on several unrelated warrants. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview.

Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.

Through an investigation, officers arrested a person on several unrelated warrants. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.