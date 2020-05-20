SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday morning following a high-speed chase in Smith County.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the chase began around 7:15 a.m. in Whitehouse.

When Whitehouse police attempted to pull the driver over, he continued on into Troup before heading to Bullard.

Sheriff Smith tells CBS19 the suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on Highway 69 in the Bullard area.

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.