1 arrested after leading officials on 40-minute chase through Rusk, Gregg counties

A Rusk County man was charged with evading in a vehicle.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was arrested after leading Rusk County officials on a 40-minute chase.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy noticed a grey Nissan parked in the roadway and appeared to be looking at houses or a possible drug deal with a male walking toward the suspect vehicle.

As the patrol unit was pulling up behind it, the suspect pulled away at a high rate of speed. The pursuit started in the area of FM 2012 and CR 165 in Rusk County and ended in Gregg County on Highway 31.