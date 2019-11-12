LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin police officer is being evaluated for a concussion after a call concerning a combative man at a local hospital led to a parking lot scuffle.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, , officers were called to a Lufkin hospital in regards to a verbal disturbance involving a combative man who was refusing treatment.

Officers Randy Stallard and Buddy Cross arrived to find Adam Funston, 19, in the emergency room parking lot. The officers tried speaking with him but he refused to cooperate, according to the LPD. After roughly 20 minutes, officials say Officer Stallard and Officer Corss attempted to detain Funston, but he resisted.

During the incident, the LPD says Funston pushed off of the officers and hospital security. He then fell onto Officer Stallard, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the parking lot. Authorities say Officer Stallard lost consciousness for a short period and was taken into the hospital for treatment.

Officer Stallard is being evaluated for a concussion, but is alert, talking and in good spirits, according to the department.

The LPD says Funston was tased and taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest and assault of a public servant.