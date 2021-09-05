1 arrested for murder after woman found dead in Tyler house

Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 20, was booked into the Smith County Jail on $1 million bond.

TYLER, Texas — A man has been arrested for murder after Tyler police found the body of a woman at a house near the hospital district.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of E. Dawson St. for a welfare concern.

When they arrived on scene, police found Laura Garcia, 25, dead from an apparent homicide.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 20, for murder. At the time the warrant was secured, Valenzuela-Avila was in a local hospital being treat for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.