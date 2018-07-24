JACKSONVILLE — East Texas man, Malcolm Hunter Jr., died after three masked men kicked in the front door of a home and shot him multiple times just after 6 a.m. on Sunday on 542 North Main St.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, once the suspects were inside the home shot Hunter Jr. multiple times when he was sleeping in the home.

Police said that several witnesses identified the shooter as 27-year-old Jacksonville native, Jacolbe Kirby.

About 30 minutes after police got the shooting call, Kirby walked into the lobby of JPD to "clear his name."

While Kirby was at the police department, officers obtained more evidence, and ended up arresting him.

Because this case was a homicide and a burglary, Kirby was taken and booked into the Cherokee County Jail for Capital Murder.

Officials are investigating the identity of the two other suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.

